Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in KZN, Free State and Mpumalanga and a heatwave in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 10 January 2025.

Saws issues warnings for severe storms, fire dangers, and a heatwave. Scattered showers expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday, 10 – 11 January 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the eastern areas, but widespread over the escarpments of Mpumalanga on Saturday. The showers will be isolated along the south coast on Friday.#saws pic.twitter.com/b5OWMQZrK2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 10 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central interior of the Eastern Cape until Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 10 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/03HvFbLICv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy and warm to cool conditions in the Highveld with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld, where they will be isolated.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/r9YFEuNrBv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

North West:

Morning fog over the escarpment awaits North West residents; otherwise, weather will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld, where they will be isolated.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/JnJJ1JLv0R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/6g0cZOsFnW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/8X8MT5fZgf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather but cool in places along the south-west and south coast where there will be light rain in the morning. It will become partly cloudy to fine in the west and north during the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/8m5xsPHxjq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy to partly cloudy weather in the south, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north. Isolated morning showers are expected along the coast, west of Port Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/0D4iMoPE1q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.