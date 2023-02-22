‘Extremely uncomfortable conditions’ expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says “extremely uncomfortable conditions” will persist in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday, with some areas expected to reach temperatures of 39 degrees celsius.

Residents in the West Coast and Central Karoo District Municipalities as well as the Oudtshoorn Municipality of the Western Cape, should expect these conditions.

Heatwave conditions are also expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape from Thursday until Sunday.

“Under these conditions, prolonged exposure to the sun rays poses health risks; hence, is advisable to seek shades and drink cool water from time to time,” warned the weather service on Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Limpopo

The weather service also warned that Freddy will affect the north-eastern parts of South Africa from early Saturday until Monday (25 to 27 February 2023) especially the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“Very heavy rainfall in the order of 200 to 400 mm is possible, and this may result in widespread significant flooding,” warned the weather service.

The districts to be affected include Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo, and to a slightly lesser extent,

Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga.

“This, after significant flooding occurred over the Lowveld and escarpment areas (such as the Kruger National Park) the last few weeks, may be catastrophic and cause prolonged and severe impacts.”

While not much rain is expected in the north-eastern parts, residents of Capricorn (Limpopo), as well as Umkhanyakude, Zululand and Amajuba (KwaZulu-Natal) are urged to be extra vigilant as the situation may be exacerbated by the recent flooding in these places.

In addition to heavy rains, strong winds caused by ‘Freddy’ are also expected in the north-eastern parts from Friday evening, with average speeds of about 45 km/h.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm weather with drizzle and morning fog along the Escarpment, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm weather with drizzle and morning fog along the Escarpment.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Free State: Fine and warm weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the north. It will be warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy with morning fog along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the Central Karoo and in places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will light to moderate south-easterly along the South Coast, otherwise fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with drizzle over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High