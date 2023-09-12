Weather: Navigational hazards, extreme fire risk on 13 September

Weather warnings for damaging winds and extremely high fire danger across multiple districts were issued for Wednesday, 13 September 2023.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) forecast for Wednesday 13 September includes warnings of hazardous winds and heightened fire danger in several parts of the country.

A light drizzle is also expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Apart from that, fine and cool conditions are expected across most of parts of South Africa.

Weather warnings, 13 September

A yellow level 1 weather warning was issued for damaging winds along the eastern coast – these conditions may complicate sea navigation.

Yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds expected along the east coast of the Eastern Cape. #WeatherUpdateToday #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/SZLP1yj3PK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2023

The warning is in effect from Port Alfred to Port Edward, and conditions are anticipated to reach Richards Bay by the afternoon on Wednesday.

Fire risk

Areas of the Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as regions in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, North-West, and Free State, are facing extremely high fire danger conditions.

Specifically, the municipalities in the Eastern Cape are on high alert:

Dr Beyers Naude,

Inxuba Yethema,

Enoch Mgijima,

Emalahleni.,

Alerts have also been issued for the western regions of both the North-West and Free State provinces.

Provincial weather forecast

The weather forecast for Wednesday remains fluid.

Here’s what to expect in your province:

Gauteng:

The morning will start cloudy but will later turn partly cloudy with a cold temperature in the south and a slightly warmer climate in the north.

For a change, the UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga:

There will be morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, clearing up to become fine in the afternoon.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 13-09-2023. Drizzle is expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, fine and cool conditions are expected. #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast #weatherwarning pic.twitter.com/L2QoC10g8F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2023

For the most part, it will be cloudy and range from cold to cool.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle in the escarpment areas, becoming partly cloudy towards the evening.

North-West:

Eastern parts will experience partly cloudy conditions until the late afternoon, followed by fine and cool to warm temperatures.

Winds are expected to pick up in the western areas.

Free State:

Fog patches are predicted in the eastern parts during the morning.

The rest of the day will be fine and cool, with winds gaining strength in the western regions.

Northern Cape:

Generally fine and ranging from cool to warm, although it will be cold along the coastline.

Morning frost is expected in the interior. Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh, intensifying by late afternoon and evening.

Western Cape:

The evening will see cloudiness along the western coastline.

Elsewhere, conditions will be fine and range from cool to warm, with windy conditions expected over the interior in the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

The western interior will experience morning fog and cloudiness, becoming fine and warm as the day progresses.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Early cloudiness along the escarpment will give way to fine and cool conditions, warming up in the southwest.

Strong coastal winds are expected.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog is anticipated over the interior, while the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and cool.

Coastal winds will strengthen south of Richards Bay in the afternoon, and the UVB sunburn index is high.