Second cold front could see temperatures drop to -5°C

The cold front scheduled to make its arrival in Cape Town tomorrow.

Just as residents of interior parts of the country were getting used to the warmer temperatures and sunshine, Mother Nature surprised people with snow in four provinces this week.

This week, snow was reported in parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal mountain ranges.

South African Weather Service forecaster Ishmael Moyo said the cold weather will continue for the rest of the week. It will warm up towards the weekend, with temperatures expected in the high 20s for the interior over the weekend, he said.

Cool and cloudy Gauteng

“Gauteng will remain cool and cloudy as the western and southern parts of the country recover from the cold front.”

Moyo said the second cold front expected over the south of the country could see temperatures drop to -5°C while the temperatures in the east of the country continue to recover to warm and hot.

“Pretoria will increase from 19°C to 28°C over the weekend while Johannesburg is expected to rise from 16°C to 27°C by the end of the week,” he said.

Vox weather forecaster Annette Botha said in South Africa, snowfall over the mountains during spring happens almost every year.

“September marks the transition from winter to spring in the southern hemisphere, and temperatures in many parts of the country are starting to rise,” she said.

Another cold front

Botha said the amount of snow can vary from year to year and it’s generally less frequent and less substantial in September than in the winter months. She also said spring did not start at the beginning of September as traditionally celebrated.

“Meteorological spring day is 1 September, but astronomical spring day only takes place during the spring solstice on 23 September.

“Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle, while astronomical seasons are based on the position of the earth to the sun.

“Another cold front is on the horizon, scheduled to make its arrival in Cape Town tomorrow. This front brings with it the promise of light rain and a return to cooler temperatures.

“Fortunately, this system is expected to dissipate quickly and won’t significantly affect the rest of South Africa,” she said.

Botha said over the weekend, a stronger front was forecast to sweep through the Western Cape mountains, potentially bringing another bout of spring snow.

“For those in the northeastern regions, including Gauteng, the weekend promises a return to hot weather starting on Friday,” she said.

Botha said as South Africa transitions from the unexpected spring snow to warmer and more typically spring conditions, it’s a reminder of the country’s diverse climate.