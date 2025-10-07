Weather alert: A partly cloudy day with showers in 5 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 8 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

Expect partly cloudy skies in most provinces, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 8 October

Saws has not issued any impact based or fire danger warnings for Wednesday.

ALSO READ: eThekwini warns residents to brace for severe thunderstorms

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 8 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies over the Lowveld in the morning, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the south-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy over the Lowveld in morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east by afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm conditions on Wednesday.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine and warm to hot conditions.

Western Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool along the south coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog is expected in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast where it will be partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise the day will be fine and cool to warm, but cloudy with a chance of drizzle in the south-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.