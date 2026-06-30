Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and hail threaten EC as cold front approaches

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that yellow level 1 thunderstorms threaten Eastern Cape floods, eastern Northern Cape faces extreme fire danger and a cold front brings rough seas from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding in low-lying areas, roads and bridges as well as hail and damaging winds, which will lead to damage to settlements and infrastructure in the central parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to result in very cold, wet and windy conditions in places over the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and the southern parts of the North West between Thursday and Friday. Very rough to high seas can also be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 30 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog over the south-central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cool-to-warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the west and central parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be very cold in places in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, except over the central parts, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain from late afternoon. It will be partly cloudy in places in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in places over the interior. It will become cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the southeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.