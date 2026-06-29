Weather alert: Cool, cloudy Tuesday with isolated showers in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Tuesday brings morning frost to Gauteng and fog to Mpumalanga, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. The Limpopo escarpment can expect drizzle and coastal rain in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 30 June 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Tuesday, 30 June.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 30 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions with morning fog over the Highveld and possible drizzle along the escarpment. It will be cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy in the east with drizzle along the escarpment.

North West:

Fine and cool-to-warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east and south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cold in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cold conditions.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with light morning rain along the coast. It will become fine in the interior during the day.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy towards the evening.