Thursday’s weather: Thunderstorms, snow, strong winds and disruptive waves

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 2 July 2026.

Heavy downpours and disruptive snow have been forecast over parts of the Eastern Cape, with rough winds and seas expected between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect on Thursday, 2 July, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 2 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of low-lying areas, roads and bridges, hail and damaging winds in the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, except in the extreme northeast.

This could lead to damage to settlements and infrastructure.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive snow resulting in localised traffic disruption over the northeastern parts of Eastern Cape, near the Lesotho border.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive winds and waves between Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape and Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal into Friday.

This could result in damage to informal settlements/structures, difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles, localised difficulty in navigation of small vessels, disruption to ports or harbours and beach activities.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the Free State, southern parts of the North West, most parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the Eastern Cape interior.

Extended weather forecast for Thu-Fri, 02-03 July 2026: Partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy and cold to very cold in places in the central and W-parts where 30-60% showers and rain is expected reaching 80% in the S-parts. Snowfall is expected along the mountain peaks.#saws pic.twitter.com/Wv2mxJGvmv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 30, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 2 July:

Gauteng:

It will be cold in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with light isolated showers and rain in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and showers in the extreme southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the extreme Highveld. It will be fine and warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be a fine and cool to warm day.

North West:

Cool weather awaits in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cold with isolated morning showers and rain over the southern parts.

Free State:

Expect cloudy skies in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain in the morning, but scattered in the south. It will become fine in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated morning showers and rain in the extreme east. It will become fine in the west by the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cold conditions are expected, with isolated showers and rain, except in the northwest. Partial clearance is likely from the afternoon in the north and northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be light snow over the northern high ground; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and very cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. It will become fine in the evening, but partly cloudy along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect very cold weather with snow over the northern high ground; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west. It will become fine in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast where it will be warm.