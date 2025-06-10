Weather alert: Temperatures remain low as cold snap continues to grip SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

Saws predicts that cold weather will continue to grip most of South Africa tomorrow. Damaging waves are expected in the Eastern Cape, while damaging winds and waves could impact navigation at sea in KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

⛅️Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 12 – 13 June 2025.

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise, fine & cold to cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricnaweather pic.twitter.com/6LxPyh6PgI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 11 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for damaging waves resulting in damage to coastal infrastructure and the risk of medium vessels dragging anchors between East London and Port Edward of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a ports for a short period of time. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing, while difficulty in navigation and localised disruptions to beach front activities are expected along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 11 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect frost in places in the morning, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold. It will be foggy in the south and central parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect to wake up to morning fog patches in the south, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool.

North West:

Fine and cold weather awaits North West residents tomorrow.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and cold weather conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold. Frost is possible over the central interior in the morning.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start off cloudy with chances of light rain along the coast in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy weather becoming partly cloudy and cold to very cold with chances of light rain along the coast, clearing from the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions. It will be very cold in the extreme south-west.