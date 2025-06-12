Weather alert: Fog, frost and cool temperatures for most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 13 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 13 June 2025.

Gauteng, Free State, and Northern Cape are expected to see cold mornings. Light rain and cloud cover are expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 12-13 June 2025:

Fine and cold to cool weather conditions but partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the north.#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/UDVjZa0Jse — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 13 June

Severe weather alert

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Friday.

ALSO READ: Is the cold snap over? Here is your Gauteng weekend weather update

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 12 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches and frost in the south; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold to cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the northern escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain in the extreme northeast.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be warm and hot along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool, but cold in the southern part.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool weather but warm in places in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning frost in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but cold in places over the northern high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool conditions, but it will be cold in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.