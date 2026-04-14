Wednesday’s weather: Heavy downpours in 4 provinces and rough seas in the Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with damaging waves expected in the Western Cape on Wednesday, 15 April.

Here is what weather to expect.

Weather warnings for 15 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds in the North West, Free State, northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the northeastern and extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in localised flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Advisories

Expect hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 14 – 15 April 2026.

Cloudy & cool conditions in the east. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #Southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Yo2ys1WHsr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 15 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Highveld where it will be cloudy. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the southwestern Bushveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northern parts.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy over the central and extreme western parts with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, a partly cloudy and cool to warm day awaits with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool weather with morning isolated showers and rain in the southern and western parts, but scattered in the extreme southwestern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in the south with light rain in the extreme southwest, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the evening with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.