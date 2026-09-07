Weather alert: Fine in west with cloudy and cool conditions elsewhere

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Tuesday will be fine in places in the west, while cloudy and cold to cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 07-08 September 2026:

Fine in places in the west, otherwise Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.#saws #Warning #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/zxhYgVPITu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 8 September 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 8 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, the day will be cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain except in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm but fine and hot in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the north-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day starts with morning fog in places in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.