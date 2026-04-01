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Weather alert: Heatwave grips Eastern Cape as temperatures soar

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

1 April 2026

05:14 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 2 April 2026.

Weather forecast 2 April 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Eastern Cape faces a prolonged heatwave, while other provinces experience warm conditions, high UV levels and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 2 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 2 April 2026

Advisories

The weather service has warned that a heatwave with persistently high temperatures can be expected in places over most parts of the Eastern Cape, except in the extreme east, until Friday, the 3rd of April 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 2 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places in the extreme south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the extreme south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

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North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the eastern parts, except in places in the extreme eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places in the south at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the western and the northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

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