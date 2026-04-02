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Good Friday weather: Mixed weather with rain, heat and fire danger

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

2 April 2026

05:31 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Good Friday, 3 April 2026.

Weather forecast 3 April 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) says South Africa faces mixed weather with flood risks, fire danger, and heatwave conditions forecast across several provinces on Good Friday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Good Friday, 3 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Good Friday, Friday, 3 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, bridges, and settlements, which is expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and in places over the interior of the Western Cape, including the City of Cape Town.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Ubuntu local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures can be expected in places over most parts of the Eastern Cape, except in the extreme north.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Good Friday, 3 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

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Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and rain in the north-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and cool in the southwest with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the adjacent interior of the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect warm weather in the extreme north-east and along the northern parts of the West Coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, clearing from the west in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west, where it will become cloudy from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the northeast.

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

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