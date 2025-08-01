Weather alert: Rain, rough seas and fire risks in Saturday’s forecast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 2 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of isolated to scattered rain and showers expected along the east coast of South Africa, with possible damaging winds and waves along the coastal areas. This may result in difficulty in navigation at sea.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 2 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 01 – 02 August 2025.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 2 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Richtersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 2 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the southeast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places over the central Highveld; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy at first in the extreme southwest with morning fog; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy over the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather over the central and the eastern parts at times awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and cool to cold.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool to cold conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and cool to warm but hot over the extreme northwestern parts, becoming partly cloudy over the western parts in the evening.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm weather but cool in places along the southern coast and adjacent interior, being partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in places along the coast at first, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy conditions in the east with isolated morning showers along the north coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.