Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, hail and disruptions in EC, WC and KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of South Africa, bringing heavy rain, hail, and disruptions. Fire danger warnings issued for the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 20 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage to settlements/property, vehicles, infrastructure, and disruptions to municipal services expected in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to settlements and property, temporary structures, and difficult driving conditions over the eastern and northern parts of the Eastern Cape and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 3 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours; large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning are expected over the Witzenberg, Breede Valley, Langeberg municipalities, and Overberg district of the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 20 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east with morning drizzle; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/3gn0lWpeme — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/dSFJnlBLxn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

North-West province:

Fine in the east weather awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/K4KDxJEAe6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise scattered.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/2EgqmkkD7s — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west, except along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/aYpvK6o942 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon except over the West Coast District. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the Overberg and Cape Winelands District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/BKd3uKtsq0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and warm conditions with scattered thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and warm weather with scattered thundershowers.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/OVIFtX7e4F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the south-eastern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-eastern parts.