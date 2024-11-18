Hot and stormy weather tomorrow as heatwave hits EC

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

The latest weather forecast predicts high temperatures and a decent chance of thundershowers across most of the country tomorrow.

A heatwave is expected in the Eastern Cape until at least Wednesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 19 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas leading to closure of some bridges and roads due to heavy downpours, damage to property and infrastructure due to strong winds and hail, and disruption of municipal services due to excessive lightning over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape, as well as the western adjacent interior and the east central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

High discomfort values: Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the northern parts of the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Matatiele and Umzimvubu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape until and including Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 19 November

Gauteng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershower, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, but scattered in the south-western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be strong to near-Gale force southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool in places along the south coast where it will become cloudy in the evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot with high-level clouds from the afternoon.

It will be very hot in the northern parts of the West Coast district. The wind along the coast will be light and variable east from Mossel Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, while strong along the west and south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the north-west.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog patches in the east and light rain along the wild coast and adjacent interior in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming north-easterly by the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in the extreme south, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, becoming easterly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.