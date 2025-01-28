Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in Eastern Cape and fire danger in Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and high fire danger in the Northern Cape. Hot weather expected across most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 29 January 2025. As well as the weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 30 – 31 January 2025.



Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts, but scattered over the southeastern areas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0aJW3gktW1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 28, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 29 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with localised damaging winds, hail, and localised flooding of low-lying areas in the southeastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, except in the extreme.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 29 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the east with light isolated showers and rain on the escarpment Lowveld at times; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east with light isolated showers and rain on the escarpment and Lowveld at times; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the western Bushveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise scattered.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northeast. It will be very hot in places in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east and along the south coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast where it will be warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.