Weather alert: Heavy thundrstorms expected in KZN and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 30 January 2025.

The weather service warns of thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Thursday, with scattered rain expected across several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 January 2025: Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places over the central and eastern parts but scattered in the south-east where a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is issued for today.#SAWS pic.twitter.com/xSMgBeDDrU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 29, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 30 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, severe lightning, and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and southeastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 30 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-central parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast. It will be scattered in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the east, where isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions in the southwest with isolated showers and rain; otherwise, it will be fine, warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme northeastern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south where it will be warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise isolated except along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.