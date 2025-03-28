Weather alert: Fire risk in Northern Cape and storms in several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 29 March 2025.

The Northern Cape faces extreme fire danger, while Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and other provinces can expect scattered thundershowers on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 28 – 29 March 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, but widespread along the east coast & the adjacent interior. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/QA8QYDjGWb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 28, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 29 March

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the central parts of Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 29 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the extreme east; otherwise, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the extreme east and extreme south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, but partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west and south coast, where it will be partly cloudy; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be foggy in the morning; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.