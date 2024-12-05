Severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, heat wave continues and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 6 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, damaging winds along the coast, and the heat wave in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal will continue until Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 6 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and excessive lightning over the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are also expected between Slangkop and Cape Agulhas on Friday morning, moderating by afternoon.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the eastern half of the Northern Cape, southwestern and central parts of the Free State, as well as the Limpopo Valley.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, extreme eastern parts of the North West, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 6 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and hot but very hot weather in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme southwestern parts. It will be extremely hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to extremely hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the southwestern Bushveld.

North-West province:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm to hot conditions. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the central and eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain in the southwestern parts spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly and warm conditions, but cool along the coast, becoming cloudy with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm weather with isolated rain and showers in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the southern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.