Weather alert: Damaging winds at sea and hot conditions with scattered showers across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 6 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire danger and damaging winds on Tuesday, with hot conditions, isolated showers, and thundershowers expected across several provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 6 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 05 – 06 January 2026.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected in the east, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers, but widespread in places in Limpopo & Mpumalanga. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Ql4K01vq2R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 6 January 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, which are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected across Khâi-Ma Municipality and Kai !Garib Local Municipality in the Northern Cape; the Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape; and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Chris Hani District Municipality, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms and flooding expected across 5 provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 6 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect hot weather in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers and showers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy in the evening. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy in the evening. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather await the North West residents with isolated afternoon thundershowers and showers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather. There is a chance of light rain in the southwestern parts in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with very hot conditionsin the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.