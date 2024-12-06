Weather alert: The heat is on in many parts of SA – for at least another week

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 7 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions can be expected over the

Western Bushveld of Limpopo and the northern parts of Gauteng. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 7 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued zero impact-based warnings.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Free State, North West, the eastern half of the Northern Cape, extreme south western parts of Limpopo, as well as extreme eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, and the western Highveld of Mpumalanga until Saturday 7 December and in places over the North West, Free State and the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine hot to very hot weather conditions in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents are in for some morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment. It will be cloudy and warm in the Lowveld – otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west..

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog and drizzle along the southern escarpment. It will be cloudy

and warm in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to extremely hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwest.

North West Province:

Expect fine and very hot to extremely hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy over the east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Free State:

Weather conditions in the Free State will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, but cool to warm in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather conditions with morning fog along the west coast and adjacent interior, becoming fine in north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly becoming south-westerly along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be Partly cloudy and warm conditions along the coast, otherwise fine. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and warm weather conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be the wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

