Weather alert: Provinces brace for frost, showers and strong winds this weekend

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 7 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Weather conditions across South Africa will include frost in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, rain in the Western Cape, and isolated showers and wind in Free State and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 06 – 07 June 2025.

Partly cloudy & cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & western parts of the country, but widespread over the south-western interior of the Western Cape. #saws pic.twitter.com/4LoWziN2kK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 6, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 7 June

Impact-based warning

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding and difficult driving conditions expected over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, western parts of Overberg and the southern parts of the West Coast District of the Western Cape on Saturday into Sunday.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Saturday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay from Sunday into Monday.

Saw also warned of damaging winds leading to localised disruptions to small harbours and ports for short periods expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas and damaging interior winds resulting in localised power and communication interruptions as well as problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes expected in places over Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani district municipalities of the Eastern Cape. Yellow level 1 warnings were issued.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa district of the Northern Cape from Saturday into Monday and over the Eastern Cape from Sunday into Wednesday. Snowfall can be expected over highlying areas and mountain peaks, leading to icy road conditions, especially over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape on Sunday evening, spreading into the Eastern Cape high ground and southwestern and western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as extreme eastern and southern parts of Free State on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places, with fog patches in the south; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places, with fog patches in the south; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool weather awaits North West residents, but partly cloudy weather in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the southeast and west, but scattered in the southwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy, windy and cold weather with scattered to widespread showers and rain, but cool with isolated showers in the east. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast to the west of Cape St Francis in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated thundershowers north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather but cool in the west. It will be fine in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.