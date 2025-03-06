Weather alert: Heavy storms may cause flooding and property damage in FS, NC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 7 March 2025.

Heavy storms may cause flooding and property damage in Free State, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape, while fire dangers persist in parts of the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central interior & the eastern parts of the country with severe thunderstorms possible over the southern & north eastern areas of the country. #saws pic.twitter.com/DKrIhJNkj4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 6, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 7 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of settlements, susceptible roads/bridges and damage to property, which are expected in places over the south-western Free State and south-eastern Northern Cape as well as the northern and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the Siyathemba and Kareeberg local municipalities of the Northern Cape tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather but hot conditions in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the Lowveld at first with morning fog patches and light drizzle along the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the Lowveld at first with morning fog patches and light drizzle along the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western and northern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

The day will be warm along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be fine; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered over the central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the central west and northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers. It will be cool in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.