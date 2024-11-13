Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and extremely uncomfortable conditions expected on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 14 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding, strong winds, and small hail in parts of the Free State, North West, and Northern Cape; damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea; and extremely uncomfortable conditions in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and bridges; damage to property and infrastructure due to strong winds; and large amounts of small hail are expected over the western and central parts of the Free State and North West and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft (e.g., kayaks) are also expected, which may lead to vessels taking on water and at risk of capsizing in the locality between Alexander Bay and Cape Point in the early morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extreme fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai Igarib, and Joe Morolong local municipalities in the Northern Cape and the Kagiso-Molopo local municipality in the North West.

Advisories

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the interior of the West Coast District in the Western Cape and south-western parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape.

ALSO READ: Expect cool to warm weather with some rain tomorrow

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 14 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/EYpU2k5Ft4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Highveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/umbQ3QZOyi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy along the escarpment with morning fog and drizzle; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/aSj9wPilCy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the western.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/eyPoXkDARM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cool along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/RmKed7dGX1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions at first in the eastern parts and along the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior of the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/b1sFhS8dRF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy weather in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool conditions with morning isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. It will become fine in the north-western parts in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/lCrHXsP3Bk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places in the south-western interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and rain but isolated along the coast and in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.