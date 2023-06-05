No rainfall expected across the country on Tuesday

By Weather Reporter

While no rainfall is expected across the country on Tuesday, some parts of the country can expect cold weather, said the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday.

This as South Africa is officially in the winter season, which will be with us until the last day of August.

The coldest place in South Africa, according to the weather service, is Buffelsfontein near Molteno, in the Eastern Cape.

The coldest month south of the equator is July.

ALSO READ: ‘Difficult’ winter ahead for SA, but risk of national blackout ‘extremely low’ – Ramaphosa

The weather service has warned those along the Eastern Cape coast to watch out for damaging waves on Monday.

“A passing cold front is expected to results in south-westerly waves with heights between 4 and 7m, with strong westerly winds in places along the coast,” warned the weather service.

Rainfall probability for tomorrow, 06 June 2023: No rainfall expected across the country. pic.twitter.com/6VodivD6Ei— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 5, 2023

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool weather.

ALSO READ: Weather: Cold front imminent, hail and storms to batter E Cape

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches over the southern interior otherwise fine and cool but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east at first and along the south-west and the south-coast from the afternoon, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly in the south, otherwise southerly to south-easterly, becoming north-westerly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool in places, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly in places, otherwise northerly, becoming light and variable east of Oyster Bay in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places, otherwise fine and cold with morning frost in the north, but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first and again from the evening, otherwise north-easterly.

ALSO READ: Cold front alert: Temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in parts of Western Cape

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the western interior, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly north of Cape St Lucia at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.