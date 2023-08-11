Morning fog to storms: SA’s weather forecast for 12 August

By Cheryl Kahla

As South Africa gears up for a new day, the weather forecast reveals a mixed bag of conditions across the country on 11 August 2023.

Tomorrow’s weather warnings range from extreme fire danger in certain regions to morning fog patches and isolated showers in others.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather Warnings 12 August

With the extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape, South Africans are encouraged to remain vigilant and heed local advisories.

Impact-Based Warnings:

None

Fire Danger Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are still expected in the Khai-Ma and Karoo Hoogland Municipalities of Northern Cape Province.

Residents are urged to exercise caution.

In addition, the SA Weather Service says light rain is possible along the west coast on Saturday, with isolated showers over the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, a weak cold front will result in light showers along the southern coastal areas on Sunday into Monday, 14 August.

Provincial weather forecasts

Gauteng:

Expect a partly cloudy and cold day, though the north will feel cooler. The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

The morning will see fog patches in some areas, followed by partly cloudy and cool weather.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment will give way to partly cloudy and cool conditions, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the Western Bushveld.

North-West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool weather is on the cards, with isolated showers and thunderstorms, except in the west and extreme north-east.

Free State:

The extreme east will be fine until late afternoon, but the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy, cool conditions with isolated thunderstorms in the north-west.

Northern Cape:

It will be a fine and warm day, turning cool along the coast and south highlying regions.

Cloudiness will increase in the north, spreading south during the late afternoon, accompanied by fog patches along the coast.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west and cool in places from the afternoon.

Fog patches are expected along the west coast, spreading to Cape Agulhas and the adjacent interior by evening.

Western parts of the Eastern Cape:

Conditions will be fine and warm, with cool spots in the north and light to moderate northerly winds, turning north-easterly later.

Eastern parts of the Eastern Cape:

Expect a fine and cool day, with warmth in the south-west and moderate north-easterly coastal winds.

KwaZulu-Natal: The interior will experience morning fog, with the rest of the province enjoying a fine and warm day, but cooler in the south-west.

The UVB sunburn index is very high.