Weather: Rough winds, fire alert, sunburn risk on 16 August

The SA Weather Service (Saws) weather forecast for Wednesday includes alerts for damaging winds and fire risk.

While most of the country will be under cloud cover, Gauteng’s sunburn index is at “a very high level”. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday, 16 August.

Weather warnings

A Yellow Level 1 weather warning was issued for damaging winds over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws says these winds may affecting transport routes and travel services, and could potentially result in challenging driving conditions.

An alert for extremely likely fire danger continues, especially over the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western part of the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

While drizzle is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, residents along the KwaZulu-Natal coast look forward to light morning showers.

Isolated showers may also develop over the southern interior of the country during afternoon and into the evening.

Gauteng:

Expect cloudy weather with morning fog in the south and east, otherwise fine and cool, turning warm in the north.

The UVB sunburn index is at a very high level.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy weather in the east, with potential drizzle and fog along the escarpment, partly cloudy and cool elsewhere, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy weather in the east and Limpopo Valley, with a chance of drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Cloudiness in the extreme east at first, otherwise fine and warm, with partly cloudy conditions in the western half by the afternoon.

Free State:

Starting cloudy in the east but turning fine and cool to warm, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with windy conditions in the south-east.

Isolated showers and thundershowers expected over southern high ground in the evening.

Western Cape:

Fine weather along the south coast, with partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, warm in the north-east.

Isolated evening thundershowers and light rain along the south-western coastline are anticipated.

Eastern Cape:

The weather ranges from fine to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the evening, depending on the region.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east and the north.

The UVB sunburn index is marked as high.