By Cheryl Kahla

16 Aug 2023

04:08 pm

Brace for impact: Strong winds, damage to structures in four provinces

Tomorrow's weather forecast includes damaging winds and high fire danger across parts of South Africa.

The most recent forecast from the SA Weather Service (Saws) warns of damaging winds in four provinces. These conditions may result in damage to property.

Residents are urged to brace for severe conditions in parts of the country, with yellow-level weather warnings for damaging winds and high fire danger in certain regions.

Weather warnings for 17 August

Saws’ rainfall probability data predicts scattered to isolated shower over the central parts of the Western Cape, the southern regions of the Free State, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging winds

Meanwhile, Saws issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds which may result in potential damage to properties, temporary structures, power supply disruptions, and runaway fires.

Areas affected include the interior of the Eastern Cape, central and southern Northern Cape, the western regions of the North West province, and the Free State.

Fire Danger

High fire warnings are expected over northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, western North West, and the western parts of both the Free State and North West provinces.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in South Africa’s nine provinces tomorrow.

Gauteng:

A fine and cool day awaits, but the north will be warm. The UVB sunburn index is rated as very high.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog in the southwest; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot.

Limpopo:

Morning clouds in the north, followed by fine and warm weather.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Free State:

Mixed weather with partly cloudy conditions and cool to warm temperatures. Isolated showers and thundershowers may occur except in the northern part.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Coastal winds will be northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the southwest, but partly cloudy and cool to cold elsewhere, with rain in the southwestern regions.

Isolated early morning showers and thundershowers in the northeast. Winds along the coast will be north-westerly to westerly with a moderate UVB sunburn index.

Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, and winds along the coast will be south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine to partly cloudy and warm with north-easterly coastal winds, becoming south-westerly towards evening. High UVB sunburn index.

