Dangerous winds and waves expected along SA coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 14 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of dangerous winds and waves along the coast, affecting navigation and causing potential damage and extreme fire danger inland. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning of damaging winds and waves resulting in danger to navigation at sea. It is expected between Cape Agulhas and Port Edward, with waves continuing through Thursday morning.

An orange level 6 warning was also issued for damaging interior winds resulting in damage to settlements (formal and informal), temporary structures, difficult driving conditions, injuries, and danger to life from flying debris along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

Damaging winds, resulting in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures and difficult driving conditions, are also expected over the eastern and central parts of the Eastern Cape and along the coast in the eastern parts of the province.

A yellow level 3 warning for damaging waves leading to disruption of small harbours and ports is expected between Cape Agulhas and Saldanha Bay, spreading to Alexander Bay by the evening and continuing through Thursday morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune districts in Limpopo, and in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape province.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 14 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather, but it will be cool over the south-western areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, with morning fog patches in the west.

North-West province:

Fine, and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cold to cool conditions are expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain in the morning, becoming fine in places over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy in places in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy skies in the north-east, otherwise fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.