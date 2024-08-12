Damaging winds and waves expected in WC, EC tomorrow before cold front hits on Wednesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Strong winds and waves are expected along with rain in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 13 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

A yellow level 3 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to disruption of small harbours and ports, between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the evening.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging interior winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, over southern parts of Pixley Ka Seme and Namakwa District Municipalities in the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures as well as dangerous driving conditions over Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District Municipalities as well as Amahlathi and Matatiele Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central parts of the country, western parts of KwaZulu Natal as well as in places over the Central and Little Karoo District municipalities in the Western Cape.

Advisories

A cold front is expected to pass through the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold conditions, strong to gale force winds along the coast and over the interior, as well as high seas can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday13 August

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches on the central and eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with morning fog patches over the central parts, becoming fine from the afternoon.

It will be cool over the central parts.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but fine and warm in the east.

Windy conditions are expected over the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- easterly to southerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cold to cool but warm over the Central Karoo and northern Garden Route areas with isolated to scattered rain over the western parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly along the south-western and southern coast but gale from the afternoon, becoming fresh south-westerly along the western and southwestern coast from the evening, otherwise light to moderate southeasterly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool in places, otherwise fine, windy and warm.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast west of Gqeberha at night.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon, reaching gale force west of Gqeberha at night.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cool in the north, otherwise fine, windy and warm, but partly cloudy in places.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly in places, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

It will become fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly but strong at times in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.