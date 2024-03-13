Weather update: Severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail, winds in three provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 14 March.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding, large hail, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions in three provinces, and extremely high fire danger in two provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 March

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning that severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and difficult driving conditions are expected over the Mpumalanga highveld, the southern and central parts of Limpopo, and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the North West and the northern parts of the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 14 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central and northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, isolated in the southwest.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east, but otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered over the central and southern parts. It will be very hot in the western bushveld.

North-West province:

A day of fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts, awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy weather in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and warm to hot weather but partly cloudy in the south at first.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather is expected, but cloudy with light isolated showers and rain in the north and east. It will become fine over the interior in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated thunderstorms in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in the south-west, which will otherwise be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.