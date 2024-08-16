Heatwave hits Eastern Cape this weekend, rest of SA fine and warm

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

While there is some rain, fog and damaging waves expected around South Africa, the weather will be mostly fine and warm on Saturday.

However, a heatwave is expected in the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Weather warnings, Saturday 17 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issues a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Agulhas and Cape Point from the afternoon, while spreading to Saldanha Bay by the late evening.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and western parts of the Free State and North West.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Alfred Nzo district municipality of the Eastern Cape expected to persist until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 17 August

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine, and warm, with windy conditions in the west.

Free State:

Fine, and cool to warm, with windy conditions in the west.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the west with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but windy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm over places in the north-east where it will be fine.

Rain is expected in places over south-western parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, but light to moderate along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm, but cool along the coast. It will become cloudy in the southern interior in the evening with fog patches.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm, but cool along the coast. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening with fog patches.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south by the afternoon spreading northwards by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.