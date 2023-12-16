Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail expected on Sunday

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape and extreme south-western parts of Free State on Sunday.

The weather service expects heavy downpours, strong damaging wind and large amounts of small hail in these areas.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/LV285GB8mh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 16, 2023

Residents should watch out for damage to properties.

Extremely high fire danger condition are expected over the western parts of Free State, western parts of Eastern Cape, north-eastern parts of Western Cape as well as in places over Northern Cape.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers, except in the extreme south. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north-west, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Northern Cape: Fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the northern parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers over eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coastal areas in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme north-east.

It will become cloudy with drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the extreme north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.