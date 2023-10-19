Weather update: Low-pressure system to bring heavy rains in parts of Eastern Cape

The Northern Cape and Western Cape regions are under a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms, which is valid from Saturday.

An intense low-pressure system, combined with the high water table, is expected to bring heavy downpours over the Eastern Cape on Friday, said the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

This will result in widespread pooling and flooding in the province.

The weather service expects scattered to isolated rain and showers along the south coast of the country, with morning drizzle expected along the escarpments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Weather outlook for Friday, 20 October 2023. Scattered to isolated rain and showers along the south coast of the country, with morning drizzle expected along the escarpments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Otherwise, fine and warm.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape.

These thunderstorms are expected to be severe in the eastern parts of the Cape Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route, Central Karoo and the Karoo Hoogland districts. Such storms may bring rapid downpours, strong downdrafts and large amounts of small hail.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with an extreme UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy skies in the east with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in some areas in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: The eastern part may experience cloudy conditions, with morning drizzle and fog. The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North-West Province: Fine and warm to hot, with afternoon clouds and wind in the west.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy conditions are expected in the west.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine, windy, and hot to very hot. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with hot conditions in the extreme northeastern interior. Expect isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (Western Half): Morning fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot. It will become cloudy along the coast in the evening with isolated showers and rain.

Eastern Cape (Eastern Half): Morning fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, but warm along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.