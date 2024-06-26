Morning fog in many provinces and dust storms possible along Northern Cape coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 27 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape, but otherwise morning fog is expected in multiple provinces and dust storms are likely along Northern Cape coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 27 June

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richersveld, Nama Khoi, and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 27 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy conditions in the morning with fog in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern highveld, which will otherwise be cloudy and cool but warm in the lowveld, with isolated showers and rain expected in places in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm, with drizzle at times in the extreme east and north-east, accompanied by fog patches along the escarpment.

North-West province:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy from the east in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool but warm in the central and west, becoming partly cloudy in the north-eastern part by the afternoon. Dust storms can be expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog over the western parts of the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places over the southern interior in the morning; otherwise, expect fine and cool weather.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fog patches in places south of the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions in the south-west with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain and showers in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.