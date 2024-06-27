Another cool day tomorrow with some rain predicted in 4 provinces

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Rain is predicted in the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West Province on Friday while a warning has also been issued for fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape.

Weather warnings, Friday 28 June

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama and Bergrivier in Western Cape and Kai !Garib local municipality in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 28 June

Gauteng:

Fine and cool becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern highveld, otherwise, cloudy and cold to cool becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be warm in the lowveld where drizzle is expected in the morning.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning drizzle in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers in the west.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated showers in the north-east.

It will be windy over the central parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, but fresh to strong along the west coast until late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool to warm with morning frost over the northern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool with morning frost over the northern high ground becoming partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool becoming partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be the wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.