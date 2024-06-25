Some fog and drizzle expected in an otherwise fine and cool day tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While there was a warning issued for damaging waves in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, South Africans should expect fine and cool conditions tomorrow aside from some fog and light rain in some places.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 26 June

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised damage in coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours or ports between Alexander Bay and Cape Point in the morning.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/06/2024 pic.twitter.com/a0uzJXXPap — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 26 June

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy at first with morning drizzle and fog patches in the east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy at times with drizzle in places in the extreme east and north-east, accompanied by fog patches along the escarpment.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy with morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, but light and variable along the south coast at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south-east during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, but south-westerly during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool, but cold with morning frost in places north of the escarpment.

Light rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- westerly, but south-westerly from late morning until the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine in the south-west with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light rain and isolated showers in the east but scattered along the north coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly but fresh in places in the north, becoming southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.