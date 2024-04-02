Weather update: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in several regions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Wednesday but anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms in several regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 3 April

Severe weather alerts

The weather service has not issued any impact-based fire dangers or advisories for Wednesday, 3 April.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 3 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon scattered in the southwest.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment, where evening drizzle can be expected. It will be fine in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western bushveld and southern parts from the afternoon.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm conditions awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the south-western parts.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south, but scattered in the north. It will be fine in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather along the south coast and adjacent interior at first, where it will become partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches over the interior are expected, but otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the northern interior in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior with morning drizzle. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the late morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.