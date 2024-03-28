Weather update: Sunshine, showers and warmth across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 29 March.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Friday but anticipate a mix of sunshine, showers, and warmth across South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 29 March

Severe weather alerts

The weather service has not issued any impact-based fire dangers or advisories for Friday, 29 March.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 29 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog and drizzle patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east. It will be cool in places on the eastern highlands and along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western Bushveld and extreme south.

North-West province:

A day of fine conditions in the west awaits North West residents until late morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers in the afternoon and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coastal areas; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the western interior, where it will become fine; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior, where light rain is expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm weather is expected, with rain in places south of Somerset-East.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy to partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers of rain in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.