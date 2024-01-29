Weather update: EC’s heatwave to last until Saturday, rest of SA warm to hot with showers on Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape residents will have to endure the province’s heatwave at least until Saturday.

This while the rest of the country will see warm to hot weather with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers and thundershowers on Tuesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Musina and Thulamela local municipalities of Limpopo, the Hantam local municipality of the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality of the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani District Municipalities as well as the Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape until at least Saturday, 3 February.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the south-eastern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in south-west.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north-east.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north-east.

It will be fine in the extreme west and warm in places over the Namakwa District.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon, reaching fresh to strong in places at times from the late afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the coast with light rain over the extreme south-western parts in the morning, otherwise isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers can be expected over the extreme east.

It will become fine in the west by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong along the south-western coast by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm with isolated thundershowers, but hot in the north where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming easterly by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and light rain in places west of East London.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.