Weather update: Cold front brings rain and wind to Western Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

If you’re in the Western Cape you will want to dress warmly on Thursday. Rain and damaging winds are predicted as the SA Weather Service’s long-predicted cold front finally arrives.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised problems for high sided vehicles on prone routes, localised damage to temporary structures, loose debris blown around, and risk of rapid spreading of fires over the eastern and southern parts of Northern Cape, south-western parts of the Free State, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigating at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft (e.g. Kayaks) between Hout Bay and Cape Agulhas Thursday morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and southern parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme western parts of the North West, the south-western parts of the Free State, the western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld where morning fog patches can be expected.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the south in the afternoon, where it will be windy.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the afternoon. Morning fog patches are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in the north-western parts, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered rain and showers but widespread over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly, reaching near-gale in the south-west, becoming fresh to strong south-west in the afternoon.

It will be strong westerly along the south coast becoming south-westerly from late afternoon.

The Expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and warm, becoming cloudy in the southwest in the evening with isolated rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly, becoming strong southwesterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north-westerly, becoming strong south westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be the wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places north of Durban at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.