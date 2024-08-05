Some drizzle and fog in an otherwise fine day tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

We should expect to see some drizzle in Mpumalanga and Limpopo tomorrow, and morning fog in the same two province plus Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal.

Temperatures will otherwise be cool and conditions fine.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 6 August

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no warnings for tomorrow.

A break in the weather to be expected with light morning drizzle over the Limpopo and Mpumalanga escarpment with some fog patches in KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga#SAWS#weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/fC3a28PAvF August 5, 2024

Advisories

There were no advisories either.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 6 August

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy over the central and northern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but cold over the central parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches in places on the Highveld with morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool but cold in places in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy over the south-western parts with morning fog patches over the northern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northwesterly to westerly along the south-west and south coast where it will become light and variable from the evening, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool but warm in places south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly but light and variable in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the extreme north-east with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northwesterly until late morning, otherwise light north-easterly but moderate to fresh in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.