Weather update: Temperatures remain cold to cool across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 6 June 2024.

The weather service has warned that temperatures will remain cold to cool across the country with a storm surge, disruptive rain and damaging winds warnings. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for the next 3 days: temperatures remain cold to cool across the country🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/HmzgGY03f6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 5, 2024

Weather warnings, 6 June

Weather warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level five warning for a storm surge expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Buffalo City, leading to flooding of low-level coastal regions, especially estuaries, disruption to small harbours and ports, damage to beaches, dunes, and estuaries, as well as breaching of river banks upstream.

A yellow level two warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements as well as minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility over the south-western parts of the Western Cape.

A yellow level two warning of damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft is expected between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Limpopo in Modimolle Local Municipality, the eastern parts of the Free State and North West, and the southern parts of Gauteng.

Advisories

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected in places over the Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the Witzenberg municipality in the Western Cape.

❄️Very cold, wet and windy advisory:

Affected area: Northern and Western Cape.

Validity: 06 June 2024, 00:00 SAST until 24:00 SAST#saws#weatheroutlook#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/eFJAzzCXMj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2024

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 6 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions, but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm weather, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valleys.

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool conditions await North West residents, but it will be partly cloudy over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy, and cold to cool but partly cloudy weather over the south-western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east, where it will be partly cloudy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated to scattered showers, which will be widespread in the extreme south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and cold to cool. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon, but scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will start with morning frost in some places; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and cold to cool, becoming cloudy in the evening with isolated showers and rain north of the escarpment, where light snow is expected.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool conditions, but warm in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.