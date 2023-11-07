Weather update: ‘Disruptive rainfall’ expected in Limpopo on Wednesday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 1 warning involving disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas in Musina, Thulamela and Collins Chabane local municipalities in Limpopo.

Motorists should also expect difficult driving conditions on dirt roads. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected over the eastern parts of the country.

⛈️🌤️Weather outlook for Wednesday 8 November 2023. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected over the eastern parts of the country.#southafricanweather #southafrican #southafrica pic.twitter.com/cy4SaWlsNM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2023

This up to 60% precipitation.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

• Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. It will becoming partly cloudy from the west by mid-morning.

• The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

• Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers clearing from the west.

Limpopo:

• Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain over the central and eastern parts, clearing from the west.

North-West Province:

• Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, emergency services on high alert

Free State:

• Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

• Fine and warm to hot but cool in places in the Namakwa district. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly becoming strong by evening north of Port Nolloth.

Western Cape:

• Cloudy over the eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

• The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh along the West coast and South-west coast, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

• The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

• Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

• Cloudy at first with morning drizzle in places along escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with light rain along Wild coast and adjacent interior.

• The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

• Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the south-western high-ground with isolated showers and rain.

• The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the south towards evening.

• The expected UVB sunburn index: Low