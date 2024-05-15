Weather update: Another fine and warm day tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

Aside from some morning fog in some places, all of South Africa can expect a fine and warm day on Thursday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service had no severe weather alerts but warned extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the Hantam, Kareeberg and Ubuntu local municipalities in Northern Cape, Beaufort and Laingsburg local municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as parts of Dr Beyers Naude and Amahlathi local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy on the Lowveld up to the escarpment at first with morning fog patches on the Highveld and escarpment areas, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy on the Lowveld up to the escarpment, where it will be cloudy in the morning.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east at first where it will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches over the central parts up to the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

Free State:

Fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the western and southern parts with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly, becoming light to moderate reaching fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly along the south-west coast, spreading to the south coast from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy along the coast where it will be cloudy in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places in the south-west, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy along the coast west of East London by late morning.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-westerly west of east London by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.