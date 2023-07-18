Coastal turmoil, inland chill: What is in store for your province tomorrow

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released the daily regional forecast, predicting a blend of weather conditions for various parts of the country.

Set into effect from 3pm today, the forecast projects changes in temperatures and weather patterns for tomorrow.

With temperatures dropping across the country, South Africans are urged to brace for potential disruptions on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Provincial forecast: From fine to foggy

If you’re in Gauteng or the North West, your day should be a-okay, but those residing along the coastal regions are in for a bit of a chill.

Gauteng:

The province is looking at a day of fine and cool conditions, despite a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Residents can expect a fine and cool to warm day, with the east turning cloudy. Evening drizzle and fog along the escarpment are also on the cards.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, with the eastern parts expected to become cloudy by the evening.

Fog patches may be seen along the southern escarpment.

North-West Province:

This province is set to enjoy a fine day with cool to warm conditions.

Free State:

The Free State will be fine and cool overall, but with colder conditions in the west.

The extreme north-east will see cloud cover in the evening, accompanied by potential fog patches.

Northern Cape:

A partly cloudy and cold day is expected, with isolated light showers in the extreme south in the morning. Light snowfall is expected on the extreme southern high ground where temperatures will plunge.

The north-east, however, can expect fine and cool conditions. The coast will be buffeted by strong south-easterly winds.

Western Cape:

The province will experience partly cloudy conditions in the west, while the rest of the region will be cloudy and cold to very cold.

Isolated to scattered showers and rain are expected, with snowfall over the high-lying areas of the interior. A low UVB sunburn index is anticipated.

Western parts of the Eastern Cape:

The western half of the province will see partly cloudy skies in the north during the morning, turning cloudy and cold later with scattered showers and rain.

Eastern parts of the Eastern Cape:

The eastern half will be fine and cold, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment with scattered showers and rain. Both regions will see snowfall over the high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine conditions over the western parts in the morning will give way to cloud cover from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain.

A high UVB sunburn index is expected.

Saws also issued separate alerts for “wintry and strong conditions” spreading across South Africa this week.

