Winter’s chill deepens: Disruptive snow as cold front moves inland

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), scattered showers and rain over the southern and eastern interior are on the cards, along with snow and cold conditions over the southern regions.

The weather service has issued several impact-based warnings. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast 18 July 2023

It’s going to be chilly, but on the plus side – no alerts regarding fire danger had been issued.

Stay updated and safe with the latest forecasts.

Disruptive snow

A Yellow Level 2 and an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive snow is in place, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

The weather services warns of pass closures and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock over several districts, including:

Dr Beyers Naude

Kou-Kamma

Amahlathi

Mhlontlo

Ntabankulu LM’s

Western parts of eThukela (KZN)

Western parts of uMgungundlovu (KZN)

Western parts of Harry Gwala (KZN)

Cold front

Saws also warns of wet and windy conditions due to the cold front passing over the southern parts of Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape, and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Cold conditions are also expected in Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the central and escarpment areas of Limpopo on Monday.

This conditions are coupled with potential light snowfall over the extreme eastern highveld and on the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Choppy seas and winds

A Yellow Level 2 warning cautions about waves that could hinder navigation between Alexander Bay and Maputo.

This risk is expected to subside west of East London by the afternoon.

A similar Yellow Level 2 alert warns of damaging winds along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

These conditions are anticipated to affect small vessels and cause localised disruption of small harbors and ports.

These winds will likely blow from tomorrow mid-morning into Monday.

Provincial weather forecasts

Saws provided the following provincial forecasts:

Gauteng:

Cold but fine weather.

Mpumalanga:

Cool to cold conditions, turning cloudy with scattered showers in the east by evening.

Limpopo:

Cool to warm weather, with partly cloudy conditions expected in the southeast in the evening.

North-West Province:

Cold but fine weather.

Free State:

Very cold to cold conditions, partly cloudy and windy with a chance of light snow over the extreme south and east.

Northern Cape:

Windy and cold, partly cloudy with potential light snow in the extreme southern parts.

Western Cape:

Cold and cloudy with isolated showers expected in the southwest, scattered along the south coast.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Very cold and cloudy with widespread showers along the South Coast and snow on high ground.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Cold with scattered showers and snow on the high ground, turning partly cloudy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cool to cold weather with scattered showers and possible thundershowers.

As the conditions evolve, the SAWS advises residents to stay updated on the weather reports and stay safe.