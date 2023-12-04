Weather update: Heatwave persists until Tuesday, extremely high fire danger and severe thunderstorms

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 5 December.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, extremely high fire danger and high temperatures exceeding the average maximum as a result of the heatwave, which are expected to persist in multiple provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 5 December

Residents in the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal are warned of severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds and large hail that could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as injuries due to flying debris, fires due to excessive lightning and localised flooding of susceptible roads.

Heatwave and fire danger

The high temperatures, exceeding the average maximum, as a result of the heatwave are expected to persist over the eastern parts of the North-West Province and Gauteng, the Limpopo valley and western Bushveld, spreading to the central and northern parts of the Free State, and persisting until Tuesday.

Residents are advised to seek shade and keep hydrated, as prolonged exposure to the sun (especially around midday) poses health risks.

Regarding fire danger warnings, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of Limpopo (excluding the Mopani District), western parts of the North West Province, the northern parts of the Free State and southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 5 December

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a partly cloudy and warm to hot day ahead with isolated evening showers and thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except in the Lowveld

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the Western Bushveld.

North-West Province:

A day of partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province with isolated showers and thundershowers over the south and east parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate morning fog patches over the extreme east but otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except over the south-west.

Northern Cape:

Residents in the west can anticipate fine and cool to warm conditions, but otherwise, partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot.

Western Cape:

Along the south coast, Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions and along the south coast, there is intermittent chances of light rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers of rain along the coast and cloudy in the adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A cloudy and cool day is anticipated with isolated showers and rain, but scattered south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior but otherwise cloudy and cool conditions. It will be warm in the west and extreme north-east with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.